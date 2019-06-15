Luis Suarez's Full Fitness in Doubt Ahead of Uruguay's Copa America 2019 Opener
Copa America 2019: Luis Suarez may or may not start as Uruguay prepare to play their tournament opener against Ecuador on Monday.
Luis Suarez was seen doing goalkeeping drills in practice. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol)
Belo Horizonte: Luis Suarez is again racing against time to be fit for a tournament with Uruguay.
Five years ago, it was meniscus surgery to his left knee that jeopardized Suarez's participation at the World Cup in Brazil. Now it is an arthroscopy procedure on his right knee that has affected his preparations for the Copa America in the same country.
Suarez had the operation about a month ago and it remains unclear if the Barcelona striker will start for Uruguay in its opener against Ecuador on Sunday in Belo Horizonte.
He played for about 30 minutes in the 3-0 win over Panama in a friendly last week, scoring a goal shortly after going on in Montevideo.
"I'm always motivated and positive that if you do things the right way you can arrive in good condition," the 32-year-old Suarez said.
Before the World Cup in Brazil, he made his debut in the team's second match. Uruguay had opened with a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica, then Suarez helped the side recover by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over England.
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has yet to announce his team for Sunday's match at the Mineirao Stadium, and Suarez could start on the bench.
"Your fitness depends on how the game progresses," said the country's all-time top scorer. "I want to play the whole game, but we'll see.
"At the 2014 World Cup I thought I had arrived well, but after 60 minutes I was already feeling cramps."
Uruguay is the Copa America's most successful nation with 15 titles, one more than Argentina.
After facing Ecuador in its Group C opener, Uruguay will play against Japan and then two-time defending champion Chile.
Uruguay's last Copa America title was in 2011, when Suarez scored in a 3-0 win over Paraguay in the final.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Yuvraj Singh Expects Either India or England to Lift World Cup
- Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey
- Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s