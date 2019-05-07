Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Won't Celebrate Goal against Liverpool at Anfield, Says Luis Suarez

Former Liverpool man and current Barcelona striker Luis Suarez faced criticism for celebrating after scoring against his former side in Champions League.

Reuters

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Won't Celebrate Goal against Liverpool at Anfield, Says Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez celebrated vociferously after scoring against Liverpool in the first leg of Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Liverpool: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez thanked former club Liverpool for raising the standard of his game during a three-and-a-half-year spell at Merseyside, but the Uruguayan is focused on knocking them out of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Suarez was crowned PFA player of the year in the 2013/14 campaign for leading Liverpool's Premier League title challenge, before they were edged out by Manchester City.

The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2014, said before the second leg at Anfield that he only had fond memories of his time in England.

"The reason I'm playing at Barcelona, at the elite level, is because of Liverpool," Suarez, who scored in Barcelona's 3-0 first leg victory last week, told reporters on Monday.

"Being at Liverpool helped me in so many ways, it made me more professional, it helped me mature. Having players here with great experience allowed me to be even better.

"Being captain of Liverpool was one of the proudest moments of my career... it's special having enjoyed a number of good years here. I'll always be thankful to Liverpool because of the heritage they have. I have lovely memories of my time here."

Suarez said that he had no intention of celebrating if he scored at Anfield.

"Celebrating the goal last week, people know the importance of scoring in a Champions League semi-final," Suarez added. "I have all the respect for Liverpool fans, I'm thankful to them and if I score, I won't celebrate it in the same way.

"If I score tomorrow it will mean I can feel relaxed and Liverpool have to score more to qualify."

Suarez is well aware of the atmosphere at Anfield and warned his team mates not to step off the gas against Juergen Klopp's side, who were runners-up last season.

"We don't have to be complacent entering into this tie. The result doesn't tell the story, they created a lot of chances. It could have been 4-1 or 3-1," Suarez said.

"We played one of our best games of the season last week even though they had opportunities. Now we have to play better as we'll face a really difficult atmosphere.

"They have an added extra here -- the fans, the 12th man. It's like an extra player."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram