Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Miss Real Madrid's La Liga Trip to Mallorca

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both got injured during the international break.

AFP

Updated:October 18, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Miss Real Madrid's La Liga Trip to Mallorca
Gareth Bale and Luka Modric got injured during Wales vs Croatia. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Madrid: Real Madrid will be without both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric for this weekend's Liga match against Real Mallorca, Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.

Modric and Bale both picked up injuries during the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales on Sunday, which finished 1-1.

Wales coach Ryan Giggs suggested after the match that Bale was suffering with cramp in his calf but the forward has not trained with the rest of the Madrid squad this week.

Madrid meanwhile confirmed on Wednesday that Modric is recovering from heavy bruising in his right thigh.

"Modric is not fit for tomorrow," said Zidane in a press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Mallorca.

"Gareth Bale is not going to be with us, neither Toni Kroos nor Lucas Vazquez. We have to accept it. There are other players."

Kroos injured his foot playing for Madrid against Granada before the international break while Vazquez has a calf problem.

Madrid sit top of La Liga, two points above Barcelona, and remain the only unbeaten team in the division.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram