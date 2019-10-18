Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Miss Real Madrid's La Liga Trip to Mallorca
Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both got injured during the international break.
Gareth Bale and Luka Modric got injured during Wales vs Croatia. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid will be without both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric for this weekend's Liga match against Real Mallorca, Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.
Modric and Bale both picked up injuries during the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales on Sunday, which finished 1-1.
Wales coach Ryan Giggs suggested after the match that Bale was suffering with cramp in his calf but the forward has not trained with the rest of the Madrid squad this week.
Madrid meanwhile confirmed on Wednesday that Modric is recovering from heavy bruising in his right thigh.
"Modric is not fit for tomorrow," said Zidane in a press conference ahead of Saturday's game against Mallorca.
"Gareth Bale is not going to be with us, neither Toni Kroos nor Lucas Vazquez. We have to accept it. There are other players."
Kroos injured his foot playing for Madrid against Granada before the international break while Vazquez has a calf problem.
Madrid sit top of La Liga, two points above Barcelona, and remain the only unbeaten team in the division.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage With Fan During Concert in Las Vegas, See Video
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right