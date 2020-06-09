Luka Modric Reveals How Argument with Jose Mourinho Left Cristiano Ronaldo on The Verge of Tears

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently revealed that former boss Jose Mourinho once almost came to blows with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho was apparently annoyed at the winger for not doing his bit defensively during a Copa del Rey encounter and he let Ronaldo know in no uncertain terms.

The issue became so heated that Ronaldo was left on the verge of tears and when the argument resumed, it was only the presence of other teammates that ensured an actual fistfight didn't break out.

"I was surprised by Mourinho’s reaction. We were winning 2-0 in the Copa del Rey," Modric wrote in his biography ‘My Game’.

"Ronaldo did not chase the rivals on his throw-in and Jose was furious with Cristiano. The two fought for a long time on the field. After returning to the locker room at half-time, I saw Ronaldo desperate, on the verge of tears.

"He said, ‘I do my best and he continues to criticise me.’

"Mourinho came in and began to criticise the Portuguese for his responsibility during the game. They became so hot that only the intervention of the team-mates avoided a real fight between them."

Mourinho and Ronaldo were at their best for Real during the 2011-12 season, when the side collected 100 points to win La Liga and break the stranglehold of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side over the domestic league.

However, the two didn't always see eye to eye on a number of things and it was rumoured that Mourinho's deteriorating relationship with many of the squad's senior players - including Ronaldo - was what led to his eventual sacking.