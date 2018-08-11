English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Luka Modric to 'Stay with Real Madrid' After Securing Pay Rise
Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.
(Image: Luka Modric/Twitter)
Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.
Modric, 33, who inspired Croatia to the World Cup final last month, only returned to training with the European champions this week amidst rumours that he was a target for Inter Milan.
However, both Marca and As dailies insisted Friday that Modric will pen a new deal which will see him make at last 11 million euros a year in Spain.
"His salary will be the same as capitain Sergio Ramos (11 million euros last season) and just behind that of Gareth Bale," wrote Marca.
As added: "Luka Modric has made his decision. After talking to his family and entourage, he is staying at Real Madrid".
