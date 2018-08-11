GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Luka Modric to 'Stay with Real Madrid' After Securing Pay Rise

Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.

AFP

Updated:August 11, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Luka Modric to 'Stay with Real Madrid' After Securing Pay Rise
(Image: Luka Modric/Twitter)
Loading...
Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.

Modric, 33, who inspired Croatia to the World Cup final last month, only returned to training with the European champions this week amidst rumours that he was a target for Inter Milan.

However, both Marca and As dailies insisted Friday that Modric will pen a new deal which will see him make at last 11 million euros a year in Spain.

"His salary will be the same as capitain Sergio Ramos (11 million euros last season) and just behind that of Gareth Bale," wrote Marca.

As added: "Luka Modric has made his decision. After talking to his family and entourage, he is staying at Real Madrid".

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...