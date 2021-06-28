Euro 2020: Luke Shaw Reacts to 'Obsessed' Jose Mourinho’s Criticism

England’s Manchester United defender Luke Shaw on Sunday slammed his former boss and Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho for his continued criticism, saying that he is stuck in the past and is “obsessed” with condemning him. Shaw will be next seen in action during England’s Round of 16 tie against Germany on Tuesday. The 25-year-old defender also featured in England’s Group stage encounter against the Czech Republic. Shaw had a fine starting as England registered a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 23.

However, Mourinho was not impressed by Shaw’s performance and went on to highlight his poor corner-taking on a radio show, where he was working as a pundit. The Portuguese termed Shaw’s delivery as “dramatically bad.”

Mourinho worked with Shaw during his two and a half-season stint with Manchester United from 2016. The 58-year-old coach had even attacked the English player verbally and some of his criticism had been on a public platform. On Sunday, Shaw, referring to Mourinho’s criticism, said that nobody realised “how bad it was then.” Shaw also revealed that his English national teammates have asked why Mourinho has such a problem with him.

“He likes some, he doesn’t like others and I fell into the category where he didn’t like me,” Shaw said at a press conference. He further stressed that during Mourinho’s tenure with Premier League giants Man United, he tried to do everything to get on his good side but it never happened.

Shaw also added that it is no secret that they did not get along. However, he admitted that Mourinho is a brilliant manager.

Meanwhile, Shaw, who was under continuous criticism for his performance during the Mourinho era, has thrived at United since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over. Shaw has been consistently performing for the Red Devils and it has helped him in returning to England national team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here