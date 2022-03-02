LUT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup match between Luton Town and Chelsea:

Luton Town play against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road from 12:45 am IST onwards on Thursday. Chelsea must be licking their wounds after losing the Carabao Cup finals to Liverpool after an intense penalty shootout in Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will aim to get back on track with the FA Cup in their sights. Their next challenge comes in the form of Championship side Luton Town.

The FA Cup has witnessed plenty of shocking knockouts and that’s what makes the ties interesting. Luton Town have won four matches and lost one in their previous five fixtures. An exciting fixture set and fans here can check the LUT vs CHE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

LUT vs CHE Telecast

The FA Cup match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

LUT vs CHE LUT Streaming

The FA Cup match between LUT vs CHE is available to be streamed LUT on SonyLIV.

LUT vs CHE Match Details

The match between LUT vs CHE will be played on Thursday, March 3, at Kenilworth Road. The game will start at 12:45 am (IST).

LUT vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Kai Havertz

LUT vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke

Midfielders: Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Gabriel Osho

Strikers: Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Elijah Adebayo

Luton Town vs Chelsea probable XI:

Luton Town Predicted Starting line-up: Jed Steer (GK), Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury, Gabriel Osho, Allan Campbell, James Bree, Amari’I Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Christensen, Marco Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

