LYN v PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain: Two heavyweights of the French League enduring vastly differing fortunes this season clash at the Groupama Stadium as Lyon (LYN) host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday from 1:15 AM IST onwards. Ligue 1 leaders PSG ended the first half of the 2021-22 campaign in a drab fashion before Christmas, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a lowly Lorient side. However, the Red-and-Blues bounced back with a 4-0 win over Vannes to kick off the New Year and the upcoming fixture will be their first real chance to respond. On the other hand, the hosts are down in the 13th following a troubled start to the campaign. Peter Bosz’s men ended a chaotic 2021 by posting four successive draws in all competitions, including each of their last three in the home league.

While PSG aims to secure three points and consolidate their lead in the league, Lyon will aim to cause trouble for the Parisians. An exciting clash is scheduled, and fans here can check the LYN v PSG Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

LYN v PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 matches will be broadcast on TV5 Monde, which will be available on selective DTH operators.

LYN v PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between LYN v PSG is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

LYN v PSG Match Details

The match between LYN v PSG will be played on Monday, January 10, at the Groupama Stadium, in Lyon. The game will start at 01:15 AM (IST).

LYN v PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mbappe

Vice-Captain: Wijnaldum

Goalkeeper: Lopes

Defenders: Boateng, Dagba, Emerson, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Paredes, Shaqiri, Wijnaldum

Strikers: Mbappe, Messi, Dembele

LYN vs PSG probable XI:

Lyon: Lopes; Lukeba, Boateng, Da Silva; Gusto, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Emerson; Shaqiri, Aouar; M Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat; Wijnaldum, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.