Lyon 'Reserve Right' to Appeal no European Qualification After Ligue 1 Ended Without Further Play

PSG-Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

PSG-Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lyon are contemplating appealing against the decision to end Ligue 1 without further play as they stand outside the continental berths in the table.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Lyon: Lyon, who have reached this season's Champions League last 16 but are set to miss out on next year's European competitions with the French league campaign declared over, said on Thursday they could challenge the decision.

Earlier, Ligue 1's standings were confirmed with the seven-time title winners finishing in seventh position, outside the continental berths.

Doubt remains about the possibility of holding this season's League Cup final with Lyon set to face top-flight champions Paris Saint-Germain, with victory offering qualification for the Europa League.

"Lyon reserve the possibility of trying to appeal against this decision and claiming damages and interest," the club said in a statement.

Outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas said the club would be hit financially if they missed out on Champions League or Europa League participation.

"It's significant loss of a chance. The losses for the club will come to several million euros," he told AFP and newspaper Le Progres.

Lyon hold a 1-0 first leg lead over Serie A champions Juventus in this season's Champions League last 16.

UEFA's medical committee said on Wednesday it believed restarting the season would be possible.

