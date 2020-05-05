FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Lyon Women Still Waiting for French League Title Despite Season Ending

Lyon women (Photo Credit: Lyon)

French football season was ended due to coronavirus and PSG were declared the Ligue 1 champions but Lyon has still not been declared women's champions.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Paris: French women's football giants Lyon are still waiting to find out if they have defended their league title, after the country's football federation (FFF) told AFP on Monday a decision regarding the final standings would be made on May 11.

Last week, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that professional sport could not return until September.

The men's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 divisions were ended, with Paris Saint-Germain named the top-flight champions.

PSG's female counterparts were three points behind Lyon, who are bidding for a 14th straight league crown, in a gripping title race when play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas immediately congratulated PSG's men but asked "why haven't Lyon been named women's champions".

"The rules for the 2019-2020 (decision) and how we plan to go ahead with next season, will be announced at the next meeting," the FFF told AFP.

As it stands, Lyon and PSG will represent France next season in the Women's Champions League.

"A lot has been written, but we don't know," Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur told newspaper Le Progres.

"I was called three days ago to congratulate me, but I don't know if it's been approved or not."

The FFF had previously announced an end to the women's season, but said little about the possible final table.

"There is huge frustration because there was a lot of work done and in the end we may be deprived of some rewards," PSG coach Olivier Echouafni told sports daily L'Equipe, before admitting it would be "almost unthinkable" to resume the season.

Concerns have been expressed over the impact of COVID-19 on women's football, with a report by global players' union FIFPro last month saying the game was facing "an almost existential threat".

PSG's men were 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille, with a game in hand, when Ligue 1 was suspended.

