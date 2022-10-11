CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maccabi Haifa FC vs Juventus Live Streaming UCL: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 09:30 IST

Maccabi Haifa FC vs Juventus Live Streaming UCL (AP Image)

Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa FC and Juventus Live Streaming

It has been an abysmal Champions League campaign for Maccabi Haifa so far this season. The Israeli football club have not been able to clinch even a point after playing three games in the Champions League. In their next match, Maccabi Haifa will be up against Italian football club Juventus. The match between Maccabi Haifa FC and Juventus will be played on Tuesday at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

Maccabi Haifa, in their last Champions League match, suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of mighty Juventus.

Serie A club Juventus, on the other hand, clinched their first win of the Champions League in their last match against Maccabi Haifa. With three points from as many matches, Juventus are currently placed at third spot in the group.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa FC and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa (MH) and Juventus (JUV) will be played?

The Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa (MH) and Juventus (JUV) will take place on October 11, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League match Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) be played?

The Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa (MH) and Juventus (JUV) will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

What time will the Champions League match Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) begin?

The Champions League match between Maccabi Haifa (MH) and Juventus (JUV) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) Champions League match?

Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) Champions League match?

Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.


Maccabi Haifa (MH) vs Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting XI:

Maccabi Haifa FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Josh Cohen, Abdoulaye Seck, Dylan Batubinsika, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud, Mohammad Abu Fani, Tjaronn Cherry, Ali Mohamed, Daniel Sundgren, Frantzdy Pierrot, Mavis Tchibota

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Leandro Daniel Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic, FIlip Kostic

October 11, 2022
last updated:October 11, 2022, 09:30 IST