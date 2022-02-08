Maharashtra Govt to Distribute AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Match Balls Among Youth Female Footballers

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will continue to leave a lasting legacy in women’s football on and off the field after the dramatic final between Korea Republic and eventual winners China PR on Sunday.

While the Steel Roses celebrate their record-extending ninth AFC Women’s Asian Cup title, a group of young women footballers from the Kridaprabhudani Pune women’s football team will also benefit from the showpiece.

As part of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s commitment to develop women’s football, AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 match balls were donated to the women’s football team of the academy which is run by Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, India. They are currently playing the qualifiers of the Indian Women’s League.

The match balls will be handed to the Government of Maharashtra to be distributed across the state in a bid to encourage more girls to take up football and develop the game.

Praful Patel, a FIFA Council Member, All India Football Federation President and Local Organising Committee Chairman, and Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, also a FIFA Council Member and AFC Executive Committee Member, distributed the match balls to 10 female youth footballers during half-time of the final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ successfully concluded on February 6 following exciting matches that were played across the host cities of Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune.

