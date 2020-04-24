FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Major League Soccer Extends Training Facilities Ban to Mid-May Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer chiefs have barred players and staff from accessing training facilities till May 15.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
Share this:

Los Angeles: Major League Soccer extended its league-wide training moratorium on Thursday, ruling all team facilities off limits until May 15.

MLS chiefs had previously barred players and staff from training facilities until April 24 with the league in shutdown since last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Thursday's extended ruling, only players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation will be allowed to access team facilities.

The league also requested players remain in their club's location.

"MLS will remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available," the MLS said.

MLS chiefs said last week there was no chance of the league resuming play before June 8.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres