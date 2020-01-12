Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaga Sack Coach Victor Sanchez Del Amo After Leaked Sex Tape Goes Viral on Social Media

Victor Sanchez del Amo was sacked as the coach of Malaga after his explicit video showing his semi-naked body was posted on the internet.

AFP

Updated:January 12, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Malaga Sack Coach Victor Sanchez Del Amo After Leaked Sex Tape Goes Viral on Social Media
Victor Sanchez del Amo (Photo Credit: La Liga)

Madrid: Spanish club Malaga on Saturday said they had sacked coach Victor Sanchez del Amo after an explicit video showing his semi-naked body was posted on the internet.

Sanchez del Amo, a 43-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain winger, had been suspended on Tuesday by the club.

However, the club said it had been unable to reach "a friendly separation".

"Malaga Football Club has made the decision to dismiss Victor Sanchez del Amo due to disciplinary reasons," said a statement.

"Malaga has made the decision taking into account the serious damage caused to the institution by the recent events, aiming to minimise the impact on the team and the entire organisation.

"Until a new coach is named, Sergio Pellicer will act as first team coach."

Sanchez del Amo had responded to the appearance of the video by claiming he was the victim of blackmail.

"The matter is in the hands of the police," he said. "Sharing or disseminating intimate content of any person without consent is a crime."

Malaga, who just missed promotion last season, are 16th in the 22-team Spanish second division.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

