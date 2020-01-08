Take the pledge to vote

Malaga Suspend Coach Victor Sanchez del Amo After Video of His Semi-naked Body Appears Online

Spanish club Malaga suspended the coach Victor Sanchez del Amo until the investigation of his explicit video is complete.

Updated:January 8, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Malaga Suspend Coach Victor Sanchez del Amo After Video of His Semi-naked Body Appears Online
Malaga CF logo.

Madrid: Spanish club Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo, while they investigate an explicit video showing his semi-naked body that was posted on the internet.

The club released a statement saying that "based on the recently discovered events that have not yet been verified" they "immediately" suspended Sanchez del Amo "until a complete investigation is carried out."

Sanchez del Amo, a 43-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain winger, responded with a statement that said he had was being "subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion."

"The matter is in the hands of the police," he said. "Sharing or disseminating intimate content of any person without consent is a crime."

Malaga, who just missed promotion last season, are 16th in the 22-team Spanish second division.

