Malaga Suspend Coach Victor Sanchez del Amo After Video of His Semi-naked Body Appears Online
Spanish club Malaga suspended the coach Victor Sanchez del Amo until the investigation of his explicit video is complete.
Malaga CF logo.
Madrid: Spanish club Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez del Amo, while they investigate an explicit video showing his semi-naked body that was posted on the internet.
The club released a statement saying that "based on the recently discovered events that have not yet been verified" they "immediately" suspended Sanchez del Amo "until a complete investigation is carried out."
Sanchez del Amo, a 43-year-old former Real Madrid and Spain winger, responded with a statement that said he had was being "subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion."
"The matter is in the hands of the police," he said. "Sharing or disseminating intimate content of any person without consent is a crime."
Malaga, who just missed promotion last season, are 16th in the 22-team Spanish second division.
