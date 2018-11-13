English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora on Marrying Arjun Kapoor: Whatever My Life Has Been, Everyone is Aware of it
Of late, Malaika Arora is making headlines for her personal and professional life.
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Of late, Malaika Arora is making headlines for her personal and professional life. While the actress has been a regular at hosting reality shows, she has also been linked up with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.
Though the two have never spoken about their relationship, their constant public appearances tell a different tale.
Recently, Malaika, who was present at the launch of her new business venture, a holistic fitness studio, was asked about her relationship status. To this, the actress said that she never shares her personal life but is enjoying her life. "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious," Hindustan Times quoted Malaika saying.
The actress also talked about her career choices and dance numbers. Commenting on the objectification of women in 'item songs' she said, "I’ve done a lot of songs, not for once I felt uncomfortable or objectified on screen. Whatever songs I’ve done were out of my own free will."
Commenting about the lyrics of the songs, she said, "Some of the lyrics can get a bit too much. But some of it, you’ve got to look at it from the spirit of the song. It can be a little naughty and tongue-in-cheek. If I find something cheap or vulgar, then I will voice my opinion."
Malaika was last seen in the song 'Hello' from Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and is currently a part of India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.
Follow @news18movies for more
Though the two have never spoken about their relationship, their constant public appearances tell a different tale.
Recently, Malaika, who was present at the launch of her new business venture, a holistic fitness studio, was asked about her relationship status. To this, the actress said that she never shares her personal life but is enjoying her life. "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious," Hindustan Times quoted Malaika saying.
The actress also talked about her career choices and dance numbers. Commenting on the objectification of women in 'item songs' she said, "I’ve done a lot of songs, not for once I felt uncomfortable or objectified on screen. Whatever songs I’ve done were out of my own free will."
Commenting about the lyrics of the songs, she said, "Some of the lyrics can get a bit too much. But some of it, you’ve got to look at it from the spirit of the song. It can be a little naughty and tongue-in-cheek. If I find something cheap or vulgar, then I will voice my opinion."
Malaika was last seen in the song 'Hello' from Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and is currently a part of India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...