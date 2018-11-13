GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malaika Arora on Marrying Arjun Kapoor: Whatever My Life Has Been, Everyone is Aware of it

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
Of late, Malaika Arora is making headlines for her personal and professional life. While the actress has been a regular at hosting reality shows, she has also been linked up with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Though the two have never spoken about their relationship, their constant public appearances tell a different tale.

Recently, Malaika, who was present at the launch of her new business venture, a holistic fitness studio, was asked about her relationship status. To this, the actress said that she never shares her personal life but is enjoying her life. "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious," Hindustan Times quoted Malaika saying.

The actress also talked about her career choices and dance numbers. Commenting on the objectification of women in 'item songs' she said, "I’ve done a lot of songs, not for once I felt uncomfortable or objectified on screen. Whatever songs I’ve done were out of my own free will."

Commenting about the lyrics of the songs, she said, "Some of the lyrics can get a bit too much. But some of it, you’ve got to look at it from the spirit of the song. It can be a little naughty and tongue-in-cheek. If I find something cheap or vulgar, then I will voice my opinion."

Malaika was last seen in the song 'Hello' from Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and is currently a part of India's Got Talent and India's Next Top Model.

