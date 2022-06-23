Malcolm Ebiowei to Snub Manchester United, Expected to Join Crystal Palace

It has not been an impressive summer transfer window for Manchester United so far. Players like Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have already left the club and there has not been a significant development in terms of new signings. Manchester United have missed out on signing Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and acquiring the services of Frenkie de Jong appears to be a tough task currently. And amid these developments, Manchester United have suffered another big blow in the ongoing transfer window as 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei is set to reject a move to the Red Devils and instead choose English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

According to an article published by The Sun, Crystal Palace have managed to overtake rival clubs to sign Malcolm who made 16 appearances for former Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in the Championship this term.

Eboiwei has reportedly undergone a medical on Monday and it is understood that the English footballer has agreed on a contract until 2027.

Ebiowei made his debut for Derby in February this year and later went on to feature in 15 more matches for the team. He had scored his first senior goal against Blackpool.

The 18-year-old winger has played at the youth level for both Netherlands, at the under 15s level, and England, for the under 16s. He is also expected to play for the senior division in the future as well.

For Palace, it continues to be an impressive run of signing young players from the Championship. They had roped in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in the past two summers. Eze, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder, joined Palace from QPR back in 2020 for around £17 million. Though, an Achilles injury ruined his progress at Palace. Olise, on the other hand, signed from Reading for £8 million last summer.

Manchester United are yet to make their first signing under their newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag. The Old Trafford-based club was expected to sign 22-year-old Anthony from Ajax but the Dutch champions have reportedly raised their demands. Ten Hag is also trying to find a new center-back in order to fix the defensive issues. English defender Harry Maguire who had a poor season is expected to lose his captaincy ahead of the upcoming season.

