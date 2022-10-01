RCD Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

FC Barcelona will be travelling to Mallorca for a thrilling La Liga encounter on October 2. The Catalan side will be aiming to climb at the top of the standings when they take the field against Mallorca.

Meanwhile, the hosts currently sit at the 10th position on the points table. Mallorca too would like to climb up a few spots by winning their encounter against Barcelona.

But despite the home advantage, it will be a huge challenge for Mallorca to triumph against FC Barcelona. Xavi’s side are on a run of five successive league wins, having comfortably beaten Elche 3-0 at Camp Nou in their last match prior to the international break. Therefore, few will bet against FC Barcelona.

Andreas Christensen, Sergio Busquets and Raphinha are likely to come back into the starting XI of Barcelona.

Mallorca could be without Timo Kadewere, Dominik Greif and Amath Ndiaye due to injury on Saturday.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played at the Iberostar Stadium, Mallorca.

What time will the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

