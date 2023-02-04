Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live?

Real Madrid will be hoping to reduce the deficit against league leaders Barcelona, when they take on Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium on February 5. Los Blancos have had a decent run in La Liga so far, losing just two of their 19 matches, yet they trail arch-rivals Barca by five points. A few missteps along the way and Carlo Ancelotti’s men find themselves chasing the Catalan Giants. Real Madrid remain undefeated in their last five games across all competitions.

Mallorca find themselves in 10th place on the La Liga table after bagging 25 points from 19 matches. They are having a mixed season so far, losing out 2-0 to Cadiz in their last outing. Javier Aguirre’s men will have a tough task when they take on the defending UEFA Champions League champions. Real Madrid would favour their chances heading into this fixture.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played on February 5, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played at the Iberostar Stadium, Mallorca.

What time will the La Liga match Mallorca vs Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid?

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Mallorca vs Real Madrid predicted starting lineup

Mallorca Starting XI: Predrag Rajkovic, Jaume Costa, Jose Manuel Copete, Antonio Jose Raillo Arenas, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo, Dani Rodriguez, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Clement Grenier, Lee Kang-in, Vedat Muriqi

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Read all the Latest Sports News here