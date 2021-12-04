Mamata Banerjee Bats for Mohammedan Sporting in Indian Super League

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again reiterated that she wants Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Super League. The Kolkata giants are one of the oldest football clubs in the country and they had organised a grand event at the club ground on Wednesday to celebrate their Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division A title triumph, which they won after a long gap of four decades. It was the club’s 12th CFL title.

Mamata Banerjee congratulated Mohammedan Sporting Club via an audio message. “I would like to congratulate the entire team on the historic achievement. I now want to see Mohammedan Sporting play in the ISL. The club has been a source of Bengal’s pride for decades and our government will leave no stone unturned to develop the club’s infrastructure,” she said, reported Sportskeeda.

It must be noted that it was the West Bengal Chief Minister who had acted as a mediator between East Bengal club officials and investor Shree Cement when they were in a deadlock.

That move facilitated East Bengal’s entry into the ISL last year. “I want Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and even Mohammedan to feature in the ISL. These teams have great brand value globally,” Banerjee had then said.

Coming back to Mohammedan Sporting, the club has one of the biggest and most passionate fan bases in India. However, the Black Panthers due to various reasons were demoted to the I-League second division. The CFL triumph has rejuvenated their hopes and desire to win a piece of silverware.

Mohammedan Sporting tied up with Bunker Hill Pvt Ltd last year and since then the club started to regain its former glory. They made it to the I-League and were one of the favourites to clinch the trophy but ended up in sixth place after a hot and cold campaign.

