Man Arrested in Connection With 'Racist Gesture' Furore at Manchester Derby

A footage emerged on social media that appeared to show a Manchester City fan mimicking a monkey at Manchester United player Fred.

AFP

Updated:December 8, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Man Arrested in Connection With 'Racist Gesture' Furore at Manchester Derby
Manchester United midfielder Fred (R) was hit by objects thrown from the crowd. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturday's Manchester derby.

"Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby," said Greater Manchester Police in a statement.

"A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order and remains in custody for questioning."

City pledged to take a zero tolerance approach against supporters found to have subjected United players to racist abuse after the Premier League champions lost 2-1 to their local rivals on Saturday.

United midfielder Fred was hit by objects thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a corner in the second half and footage on social media appears to show a City fan mimicking a monkey at the Brazilian.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said both Fred and Jesse Lingard had been "affected" by the alleged abuse.

