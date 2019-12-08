Man Arrested in Connection With 'Racist Gesture' Furore at Manchester Derby
A footage emerged on social media that appeared to show a Manchester City fan mimicking a monkey at Manchester United player Fred.
Manchester United midfielder Fred (R) was hit by objects thrown from the crowd. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturday's Manchester derby.
"Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby," said Greater Manchester Police in a statement.
"A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order and remains in custody for questioning."
City pledged to take a zero tolerance approach against supporters found to have subjected United players to racist abuse after the Premier League champions lost 2-1 to their local rivals on Saturday.
United midfielder Fred was hit by objects thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a corner in the second half and footage on social media appears to show a City fan mimicking a monkey at the Brazilian.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said both Fred and Jesse Lingard had been "affected" by the alleged abuse.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gal Gadot Rides Lightning in Wonder Woman 1984 Teaser
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Star Rated: NASA To Start a 'Robot Hotel' Outside the International Space Station
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 'Wish Indians Were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass