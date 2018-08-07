English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man City Discard Joe Hart Joins Burnley's England Keeper Contingent
England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a two-year contract with Premier League Burnley after falling out of favour at Manchester City.
Joe Hart. (Getty Images)
Loading...
England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a two-year contract with Premier League Burnley after falling out of favour at Manchester City.
Burnley did not disclose the transfer fee but media reports said the 31-year-old with 75 international caps cost about 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million).
Burnley have two other England keepers on their books in Nick Pope and Tom Heaton but both are currently sidelined due to injuries.
Pope, who was part of England's World Cup squad in Russia but did not play, suffered a dislocated shoulder in a Europa League match against Aberdeen and faces several months on the sidelines.
Heaton missed most of last season with a similar injury and his return has been hampered by a calf problem.
Hart joined City in 2006 from his hometown club Shrewsbury Town and was part of their Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014 but he fell out of favour following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.
Serie A side Torino took Hart on loan and he spent last season on loan at West Ham United where he had an inconsistent campaign.
Hart is Burnley's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of central defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough.
Also Watch
Burnley did not disclose the transfer fee but media reports said the 31-year-old with 75 international caps cost about 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million).
Burnley have two other England keepers on their books in Nick Pope and Tom Heaton but both are currently sidelined due to injuries.
Pope, who was part of England's World Cup squad in Russia but did not play, suffered a dislocated shoulder in a Europa League match against Aberdeen and faces several months on the sidelines.
Heaton missed most of last season with a similar injury and his return has been hampered by a calf problem.
Hart joined City in 2006 from his hometown club Shrewsbury Town and was part of their Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014 but he fell out of favour following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.
Serie A side Torino took Hart on loan and he spent last season on loan at West Ham United where he had an inconsistent campaign.
Hart is Burnley's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of central defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- With Karwaan, Dulquer Salmaan Takes a Safe Route into Bollywood and It is Really Wise
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Apple Set to Renovate Los Angeles Tower Theatre For a One-of-a-Kind Apple Store
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...