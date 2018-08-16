Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Suffers Knee Injury in Training

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a knee injury ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town, the club said on Wednesday.The 27-year-old Belgium international had joined City squad last week after helping his country progress to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.He came off the bench on Sunday in City's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their opening Premier League match."Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday," the club said in a statement. "The extent of the problem is not yet known."In 2016, De Bruyne missed 12 games after injuring his right knee during a League Cup semi-final victory over Everton.De Bruyne scored eight goals and made 16 assists as City lifted the league title with record-breaking 100 points last season.