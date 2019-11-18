Man Takes Over UK Football Team, Appoints Himself Manager and Signs 15 New Players

47-year-old millionaire Glenn Tamplin bought Romford FC, months after parting ways with football club Billericay Town, and began a fresh stint in England's non-league football.

Soon after buying the club, Tamplin appointed himself as the manager as he dismissed the long-serving Paul Martin and recruited 15 new players.

"I could've got involved at Macclesfield or Welling but I like a challenge - I had to go somewhere with potential, that was lower than where I went before because I need to do it bigger than I've done before," Tamplin told the BBC while explaining his decision to buy the club.

Tamplin promised supporters of the club free entry and a drink for his first game as manager but the match did not go as planned with Romford losing the contest 3-2.

Romford FC ❤️Free drink on me Saturday 👌Please come support us Saturday pic.twitter.com/3J6ViVOJGo — Glenn Tamplin (@glenntamplin) November 14, 2019

Romford are currently at the bottom of the eight-tier league with just five points from eleven matches. There have also been discussions on funding and permission regarding the construction of a new stadium.

