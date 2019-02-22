English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man United No Longer 'Underdogs' Against Liverpool - Solskjaer
Liverpool handed United a 3-1 defeat in their last meeting at Anfield in December which led to former manager Jose Mourinho's dismissal and Solskjaer's appointment.
(Image: Reuters)
Manchester United's strong domestic form in recent weeks has ensured they are no longer 'underdogs' when they take on arch-rivals Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League clash, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
Solskjaer has since turned United's bleak season around with 11 wins in last 13 games in all competitions, losing just once to Paris St Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.
"Suddenly we are not underdogs any more, suddenly people praise us, they think now is the time to play them," Solskjaer told reporters.
"We have to perform better than we did against PSG. We have got to learn from that experience. It's a big game, a big team.
"It's not about emotions. I understand that emotion can be brought into it, but we have to stay focused and controlled, but with some fight in us as well."
Solskjaer said the injured pair of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard would be assessed over the next two days before he takes a call on their participation, with the Norwegian hopeful Martial would make the squad.
"I hope Jesse will be OK, I hope and think Anthony will be OK," Solskjaer added. "But we have two more days, they have to get through these two sessions. They have not been part of it yet but they have been doing some recovery work.
"Anthony's was a different muscle so we think that he might be ready and hope that Jesse will."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
