1-min read

Man United's Romelu Lukaku Ponders Premier League All-Star Match

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
(Getty Images)
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has suggested the Premier League host an match similar to the NBA's All-Star game.

The NBA hosts an annual All-Star weekend with the main feature being a match contested by two teams comprised of the league's best players, who are picked by popular vote.

"Here's an idea for you guys... the NBA has an all-star game!," the 24-year-old Belgian wrote on his verified Twitter account.




"Don't you guys think we should organise one in the Premier League. The north vs the south! And the fans vote... what do you guys think?"

United are second in the Premier League and travel to Crystal Palace next Monday.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
