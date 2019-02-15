English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Utd's Martial, Lingard to Miss Chelsea, Liverpool Matches
The in-form duo will also miss Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 24 and face a race against time to make the second leg of the last 16 tie against PSG in the French capital on March 6.
Manchester United will be without Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for Monday's FA Cup clash at Chelsea with both sidelined for up to three weeks after picking up injuries during Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.
"I think they'll be out for two-to three weeks," United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.
Martial sustained a groin problem in the early stages of Solskjaer's first defeat in charge, but was able to carry on until half-time before being substituted.
England international Lingard pulled up with a hamstring injury towards the end of the first half.
United sorely missed both players after the break as PSG struck twice in quick succession through Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe to leave Solskjaer's side with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the last eight of the Champions League.
Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
