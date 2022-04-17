Manchester City Apologise for Fan Chants During Hillsborough Silence

Manchester City apologized to Liverpool and condemned supporters who chanted during a minute’s silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver cut short the commemoration to the victims from the 1989 crush before the FA Cup semifinal which City lost 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.

“It felt really wrong in that moment," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said, accepting City’s apology.

The chanting came from the end with City fans at the national football stadium and it was followed by boos from Liverpool supporters. Amid the noise, Oliver blew his whistle to signal a premature end to the intended period of silence that had seen both sets of players gather around the center circle.

“Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute’s silence before today’s game,” City said in a statement. “The club sincerely apologizes to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club.”

A crush before the 1989 FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham at Hillsborough Stadium led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The 97th victim of Britain’s worst sports disaster was announced last year when Andrew Devine died at the age of 55 from long-term injuries sustained at Hillsborough. Liverpool coroner’s court concluded he was “unlawfully killed."

