Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Manchester City Are in The Right Frame of Mind: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels his team is in the right state of mind despite failing to win at Newcastle.

AFP

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manchester City Are in The Right Frame of Mind: Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pep Guardiola says he is satisfied with the state of mind of his Manchester City players even though they twice lost the lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle and slip further behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola, whose defending champions are 11 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's team with more than a third of the season gone, is adamant the City players have not been affected by a poor run of just one victory in five games in all competitions.

"You have to see how the players run and how they fight and how they try to do it, the body language -- we never give up, so the team is always there, that's my feeling," he said.

"The game is what it is. In my opinion, it was good. We played well with the ball, we were solid, we conceded few counter-attacks, but football is how many goals you score and how you don't concede.

"You accept that. Sometimes it happens."

City have the Manchester derby on Saturday but Guardiola is focused on Tuesday's away trip to Burnley beforehand.

"I'm not thinking about how many games we have to win," he said. "It's just try to win the next one.

"Last season when we were here, we were not talking about the Premier League, how many games you have to win.

"It's not about that. It's just now recover, prepare and try to win against Burnley, that is what you have to do, and after that the derby and make these steps.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram