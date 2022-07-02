Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola to be England Manager?

It has been a horrendous month of June for the English football team and their manager Gareth Southgate. The England team have so far played four matches in the UEFA Nations League but could not manage to win a single game. Things got worse after England’s 4-0 drubbing in their own backyard by Hungary. The consequences of this poor run are expected to be pretty serious with manager Gareth Southgate the first one in line to face the music.

The FA have now reportedly been urged to appoint Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the manager of The Three Lions on a part-time basis. Guardiola has already bagged four English Premier titles after being appointed as the manager of Manchester City back in 2016.

It is believed that his successful coaching stint in English football has helped the Spaniard in emerging as a popular choice for the job. Guardiola’s current contract at Manchester City is scheduled to expire next year and the Catalan had recently expressed his desire to manage an international side.

“Gareth Southgate is doing an incredible job and has just signed a new contract, so congratulations,” Guardiola said back in November as per SPORTBIBLE.

“I don’t think about it, but when I finish here training it would be a pleasure to live a World Cup or a European Cup. I would like that. But normally it is not easy because there are so few positions. I would like it to happen, but if it doesn’t I will train a club. So no problem,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach had further added.

Southgate, on the other hand, was slated to see his current England contract come to an end after the completion of Qatar World Cup later this year. Though, the 51-year-old had signed a new contract to extend his stay till December 2024.

Southgate’s men recorded their worst defeat since after they were outclassed by Hungary in a humiliating fashion on June 15. Notably, it was their biggest defeat on home ground in 94 years.

Southgate had guided the England team to the semi-finals in 2018 World Cup in Russia and last year England reached the finals of the UEFA EURO 2020 also. But on both occasions, the English team were outplayed.

