Manchester City's David Silva Hailed as a 'European Great' by Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola feels David Silva, who will be leaving Manchester city at the end of the coming season, is a European great.
Davi Silva said the upcoming season will be his last at Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that David Silva is a "European great" and he hopes the club can have another successful season before the Spanish midfielder bids farewell in 2020.
Silva said on Tuesday that he will leave the English champions at the end of the 2019-20 season, bringing the curtains down on a 10-year spell at the club he joined in 2010 from Valencia.
The 33-year-old has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup four times with City while, on the international stage, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012 with an all-conquering Spain side.
"We have to enjoy him in the year that he has left," fellow Spaniard Guardiola was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
"He has been one of the greats not only in Spanish football, but in European football as well.
"He has played for 10 years in Manchester and it is not easy to perform in that league for someone with his qualities. He has done incredibly well."
Silva, who has played 396 times for City in all competitions scoring 71 goals, was a key member of their domestic treble-winning side last season.
"He helped me personally, he has helped us a lot in these three years we have been together," Guardiola added.
"We have another year more and I hope we can live another good year together."
The new season begins on Aug. 9 and the champions begin their title defence at West Ham a day later.
