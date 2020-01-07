Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Manchester City Have Raised the Bar Under Pep Guardiola: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Manchester City and the way they have performed under Pep Guardiola.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 7, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manchester City Have Raised the Bar Under Pep Guardiola: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester: Manchester City have "raised the bar" under coach Pep Guardiola, giving his side "something to aim for", feels Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I admire Pep," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

"They have raised the bar so much that it is something to aim for. They are back winning games and confident, but form goes out of the window (in a derby). In a derby, it is about adrenalin and atmosphere," said Solskjaer.

Inconsistent United impressed in a 2-1 win against City in the Premier League last month after beating Tottenham by the same scoreline.

But their results have since been patchy, including dispiriting 2-0 defeats at the hands of Watford and Arsenal to leave them five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We have to aim for performances like that (against City)," Solskjaer said.

"When you get highs like that I am sure they will look back on it and say, 'That's the Man United we want to see', but we still can improve on that one.

"Big games give you energy, give you the urge to go to the next level above and beyond what you might be capable of in your head. Sometimes you surprise yourself."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram