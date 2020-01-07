Manchester City Have Raised the Bar Under Pep Guardiola: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester: Manchester City have "raised the bar" under coach Pep Guardiola, giving his side "something to aim for", feels Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I admire Pep," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

"They have raised the bar so much that it is something to aim for. They are back winning games and confident, but form goes out of the window (in a derby). In a derby, it is about adrenalin and atmosphere," said Solskjaer.

Inconsistent United impressed in a 2-1 win against City in the Premier League last month after beating Tottenham by the same scoreline.

But their results have since been patchy, including dispiriting 2-0 defeats at the hands of Watford and Arsenal to leave them five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"We have to aim for performances like that (against City)," Solskjaer said.

"When you get highs like that I am sure they will look back on it and say, 'That's the Man United we want to see', but we still can improve on that one.

"Big games give you energy, give you the urge to go to the next level above and beyond what you might be capable of in your head. Sometimes you surprise yourself."

(With inputs from Agencies)

