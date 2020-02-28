Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manchester City Help Solve Water Woes in Two Bengaluru Government Schools

Manchester City has teamed up with Xylem to build sustainable clean water towers in two government schools in Bengaluru.

IANS

February 28, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Manchester City Help Solve Water Woes in Two Bengaluru Government Schools
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bengaluru: Ace English Premier League Club Manchester City FC has engaged fans and teamed up with Xylem to build sustainable clean water towers in two government schools in the city, the English football team said on Thursday.

"As part of 'Water Goals', a project supported by Manchester City and Xylem, the fans worked with Xylem and their local partner Planet Water Foundation to install new clean water filtration towers in two schools," Man City said in a statement.

Xylem is a water technology company offering solution to meet global water challenges.

Former Man City footballer Paul Dickov joined the fans, five of whom have been selected from across India to build the water towers.

"I was honoured to join this year's volunteering trip alongside our partner, Xylem, and our amazing fan volunteers. To see first-hand the difference being made in these communities, and to be able to contribute to the building of the water towers, was an incredible experience," said Dickov.

In addition to the water towers, the football club also fitted AquaSan latrine sanitation system to sanitise the schools toilets.

