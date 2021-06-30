Football is arguably the most loved sport worldwide. The game watched, adored by millions and played in every continent across age groups makes the beautiful sports so irresistible that mankind simply cannot live without. While it is more than a religion for a substantial part of our planet’s population, what makes it more exciting though are the professional teams/clubs.

Literally every nation on Earth has a professional league that fans look forward to almost every weekend. With top leagues across Europe, South America and other regions compete in their respective home leagues and provide millions of fans a chance to escape the hazards of everyday life.

However, according to the Soccer Power Index (SPI) rating system released by FiveThirtyEight, Manchester City top the list after they received an SPI score of 92.4, with Bayern Munich coming second with an SPI of 90.7. The SPI ratings system uses a club’s overall strength based on their offensive and defensive ratings. Also, the percentage of available points – as each club received three points for a win, one point for a draw and none for a loss.

The publication have come up with the rankings for the 50 best teams in world football currently and here’s the list below:

Rank Team League Country SPI 1 Manchester City Premier League England 92.4 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany 90.7 3 Chelsea Premier League England 90.5 4 Barcelona La Liga Spain 90.1 5 Liverpool Premier League England 89.2 6 RB Leipzig Bundesliga Germany 86.7 7 Real Madrid La Liga Spain 86.5 8 Manchester United Premier League England 85.5 9 Paris Saint Germain Ligue 1 France 84.6 10 Dortmund Bundesliga Germany 84.5 11 Atletico Madrid La Liga Spain 84.5 12 Atalanta Serie A Italy 84.1 13 Arsenal Premier League England 83.7 14 Inter Milan Serie A Italy 83.4 15 Juventus Serie A Italy 82.3 16 Sevilla La Liga Spain 81.8 17 Real Sociedad La Liga Spain 80.8 18 Ajax Eredivisie Netherlands 80.6 19 RB Salzburg Eredivisie Austria 79.7 20 Villarreal La Liga Spain 79.6 21 Napoli Serie A Italy 79.5 22 AC Milan Serie A Italy 79.4 23 Monaco Ligue 1 France 79.2 24 Wolfsburg Bundesliga Germany 78.7 25 Brighton Premier League England 78.7 26 Leicester Premier League England 78.2 27 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League England 78.1 28 Zenit Premier League Russia 78 29 Porto Premiera Liga Portugal 76.8 30 Lyon Ligue 1 France 76.7 31 Lille Ligue 1 France 76.5 32 Real Betis La Liga Spain 76.1 33 Leverkusen Bundesliga Germany 76.1 34 West Ham Premier League England 76 35 Benfica Premiera Liga Portugal 75.3 36 Leeds United Premier League England 74.9 37 Getafe La Liga Spain 74.7 38 Gladbach Bundesliga Germany 73.8 39 Eintracht Bundesliga Germany 73.6 40 Athletic Bilbao La Liga Spain 73.3 41 Roma Serie A Italy 72.9 42 Lazio Serie A Italy 72.8 43 Flamengo Brasilerao Brazil 72.4 44 Everton Premier League England 72.3 45 Aston Villa Premier League England 72.2 46 Celta Vigo La Liga Spain 72 47 Hoffenheim Bundesliga Germany 71.9 48 Sporting Premier League Portugal 71.4 49 Rangers Scottish Premiership Scotland 71.4 50 Young Boys Super League Switzerland 71.3

