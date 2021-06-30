Football is arguably the most loved sport worldwide. The game watched, adored by millions and played in every continent across age groups makes the beautiful sports so irresistible that mankind simply cannot live without. While it is more than a religion for a substantial part of our planet’s population, what makes it more exciting though are the professional teams/clubs.
Literally every nation on Earth has a professional league that fans look forward to almost every weekend. With top leagues across Europe, South America and other regions compete in their respective home leagues and provide millions of fans a chance to escape the hazards of everyday life.
However, according to the Soccer Power Index (SPI) rating system released by FiveThirtyEight, Manchester City top the list after they received an SPI score of 92.4, with Bayern Munich coming second with an SPI of 90.7. The SPI ratings system uses a club’s overall strength based on their offensive and defensive ratings. Also, the percentage of available points – as each club received three points for a win, one point for a draw and none for a loss.
The publication have come up with the rankings for the 50 best teams in world football currently and here’s the list below:
|Rank
|Team
|League
|Country
|SPI
|1
|Manchester City
|Premier League
|England
|92.4
|2
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|90.7
|3
|Chelsea
|Premier League
|England
|90.5
|4
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|Spain
|90.1
|5
|Liverpool
|Premier League
|England
|89.2
|6
|RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|86.7
|7
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Spain
|86.5
|8
|Manchester United
|Premier League
|England
|85.5
|9
|Paris Saint Germain
|Ligue 1
|France
|84.6
|10
|Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|84.5
|11
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Spain
|84.5
|12
|Atalanta
|Serie A
|Italy
|84.1
|13
|Arsenal
|Premier League
|England
|83.7
|14
|Inter Milan
|Serie A
|Italy
|83.4
|15
|Juventus
|Serie A
|Italy
|82.3
|16
|Sevilla
|La Liga
|Spain
|81.8
|17
|Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|Spain
|80.8
|18
|Ajax
|Eredivisie
|Netherlands
|80.6
|19
|RB Salzburg
|Eredivisie
|Austria
|79.7
|20
|Villarreal
|La Liga
|Spain
|79.6
|21
|Napoli
|Serie A
|Italy
|79.5
|22
|AC Milan
|Serie A
|Italy
|79.4
|23
|Monaco
|Ligue 1
|France
|79.2
|24
|Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|78.7
|25
|Brighton
|Premier League
|England
|78.7
|26
|Leicester
|Premier League
|England
|78.2
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|England
|78.1
|28
|Zenit
|Premier League
|Russia
|78
|29
|Porto
|Premiera Liga
|Portugal
|76.8
|30
|Lyon
|Ligue 1
|France
|76.7
|31
|Lille
|Ligue 1
|France
|76.5
|32
|Real Betis
|La Liga
|Spain
|76.1
|33
|Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|76.1
|34
|West Ham
|Premier League
|England
|76
|35
|Benfica
|Premiera Liga
|Portugal
|75.3
|36
|Leeds United
|Premier League
|England
|74.9
|37
|Getafe
|La Liga
|Spain
|74.7
|38
|Gladbach
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|73.8
|39
|Eintracht
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|73.6
|40
|Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|Spain
|73.3
|41
|Roma
|Serie A
|Italy
|72.9
|42
|Lazio
|Serie A
|Italy
|72.8
|43
|Flamengo
|Brasilerao
|Brazil
|72.4
|44
|Everton
|Premier League
|England
|72.3
|45
|Aston Villa
|Premier League
|England
|72.2
|46
|Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Spain
|72
|47
|Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|Germany
|71.9
|48
|Sporting
|Premier League
|Portugal
|71.4
|49
|Rangers
|Scottish Premiership
|Scotland
|71.4
|50
|Young Boys
|Super League
|Switzerland
|71.3
