CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Supercomputer Ranks Top 50 Clubs in World Football, Here’s The List
2-MIN READ

Supercomputer Ranks Top 50 Clubs in World Football, Here’s The List

Manchester City (Image: Twitter)

Manchester City (Image: Twitter)

Here are the 50 best teams in world football currently according to the supercomputer.

Football is arguably the most loved sport worldwide. The game watched, adored by millions and played in every continent across age groups makes the beautiful sports so irresistible that mankind simply cannot live without. While it is more than a religion for a substantial part of our planet’s population, what makes it more exciting though are the professional teams/clubs.

Literally every nation on Earth has a professional league that fans look forward to almost every weekend. With top leagues across Europe, South America and other regions compete in their respective home leagues and provide millions of fans a chance to escape the hazards of everyday life.

However, according to the Soccer Power Index (SPI) rating system released by FiveThirtyEight, Manchester City top the list after they received an SPI score of 92.4, with Bayern Munich coming second with an SPI of 90.7. The SPI ratings system uses a club’s overall strength based on their offensive and defensive ratings. Also, the percentage of available points – as each club received three points for a win, one point for a draw and none for a loss.

The publication have come up with the rankings for the 50 best teams in world football currently and here’s the list below:

RELATED NEWS
RankTeamLeagueCountrySPI
1Manchester CityPremier LeagueEngland92.4
2Bayern MunichBundesligaGermany90.7
3ChelseaPremier LeagueEngland90.5
4BarcelonaLa LigaSpain90.1
5LiverpoolPremier LeagueEngland89.2
6RB LeipzigBundesligaGermany86.7
7Real MadridLa LigaSpain86.5
8Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueEngland85.5
9Paris Saint GermainLigue 1France84.6
10DortmundBundesligaGermany84.5
11Atletico MadridLa LigaSpain84.5
12AtalantaSerie AItaly84.1
13ArsenalPremier LeagueEngland83.7
14Inter MilanSerie AItaly83.4
15JuventusSerie AItaly82.3
16SevillaLa LigaSpain81.8
17Real SociedadLa LigaSpain80.8
18AjaxEredivisieNetherlands80.6
19RB SalzburgEredivisieAustria79.7
20VillarrealLa LigaSpain79.6
21NapoliSerie AItaly79.5
22AC MilanSerie AItaly79.4
23MonacoLigue 1France79.2
24WolfsburgBundesligaGermany78.7
25BrightonPremier LeagueEngland78.7
26LeicesterPremier LeagueEngland78.2
27Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueEngland78.1
28ZenitPremier LeagueRussia78
29PortoPremiera LigaPortugal76.8
30LyonLigue 1France76.7
31LilleLigue 1France76.5
32Real BetisLa LigaSpain76.1
33LeverkusenBundesligaGermany76.1
34West HamPremier LeagueEngland76
35BenficaPremiera LigaPortugal75.3
36Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueEngland74.9
37GetafeLa LigaSpain74.7
38GladbachBundesligaGermany73.8
39EintrachtBundesligaGermany73.6
40Athletic BilbaoLa LigaSpain73.3
41RomaSerie AItaly72.9
42LazioSerie AItaly72.8
43FlamengoBrasileraoBrazil72.4
44EvertonPremier LeagueEngland72.3
45Aston VillaPremier LeagueEngland72.2
46Celta VigoLa LigaSpain72
47HoffenheimBundesligaGermany71.9
48SportingPremier LeaguePortugal71.4
49RangersScottish PremiershipScotland71.4
50Young BoysSuper LeagueSwitzerland71.3

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 30, 2021, 14:16 IST