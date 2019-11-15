Manchester City Lose Appeal to CAS over Financial Fair-Play Investigation
Manchester City lost their appeal against UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over alleged Financial Fair Play violations.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City have lost their appeal against the decision of UEFA to refer the English champions to its adjudicatory chamber over alleged Financial Fair Play violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.
City reacted angrily when they were referred to the adjudicatory chamber of UEFA's club financial control body by its investigatory chamber in May.
The club said it would appeal to CAS, but the sports court dismissed their initial appeal, saying on Friday that City had not "exhausted the legal remedies available to it prior to the appeal".
It means City have failed in their attempt to stop UEFA from investigating the allegations they supplied false financial information, with CAS saying their appeal was "inadmissable".
The investigatory chamber had also recommended that City be sanctioned by UEFA.
The investigation into City is based on leaked emails published last year by German magazine Der Spiegel as part of "Football Leaks".
Possible punishments include a suspension from the Champions League, a transfer ban or a fine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Hysterical Animals that Won the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
- Marathi Singer Geeta Mali Dies in Road Accident, Husband Seriously Injured
- Meet Duo, the Two-faced Kitten That Defied All the Odds Despite its Medical Condition
- WhatsApp Getting New Facebook Branding; But Still no Dark Mode For The Rest of us
- Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round