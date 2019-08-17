Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Backs Raheem Sterling to Reach 30-goal Mark

Pep Guardiola feels if Raheem Sterling can score 30 goals this season, it will not only help Manchester City but his career as well.

AFP

Updated:August 17, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Backs Raheem Sterling to Reach 30-goal Mark
Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Manchester: Pep Guardiola wants to see the on-form Raheem Sterling break the 30-goal barrier for the first time in his career this season, but will only judge the England forward on his overall contribution to the Manchester City team.

Sterling has started the new campaign in prolific form, scoring in the Community Shield against Liverpool before netting a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at West Ham to start the Premier League season last Saturday.

He scored a career-best 25 last season as he collected the Football Writers' Player of the Year award as City won the domestic treble.

But Sterling has spoken of his hunger to score goals being stronger than ever with the 30-mark now in his sights.

"It will be good for Raheem and for the team if he can score 30 goals," says Guardiola.

"When he's in front of the goal, he puts it in the net. He scored 25 last season and 25 to 30 is only five goals."

Scoring more than 30 goals in a season across one of Europe's top leagues and the Champions League is seen as a mark of an elite player.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done it regularly over the last decade and more and that is the company Sterling is trying to join.

GOALS A RESULT OF TEAMWORK

But his manager knows goals are a by-product of good football from his teammates.

"But I never spoke with Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus or with any of the people up front about what their targets are," states Guardiola.

"They are happy when they are scoring goals. But goals are a consequence of the way we play - their mood, how they are playing, injuries.

"I wouldn't judge Raheem if he scored 30 goals or 35 or 20. When he scores goals, I'm happy. But if he does what he has to do for him and the team, it's enough."

Sterling will take his form into City's clash with Tottenham on Saturday - the first test of either side's title credentials this season.

City were 27 points above Spurs on their way to the Premier League title in May, but Mauricio Pochettino's side claimed the bragging rights in Europe as they came through their Champions League quarter-final on away goals.

And Guardiola is wary of what Pochettino can do to cause City problems.

"They are a strong team, a good team. I said many times that Pochettino is doing an extraordinary job," said Guardiola.

"My opinion about him is high standards. He is a top, top, top manager, even if he doesn't believe me."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram