»
1-min read

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Names David Silva as New Club Captain

David Silva was announced as the new captain of Manchester City, as the English champions start their title defence.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
David Silva will captain Manchester City in the 2019-20 season (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Spanish midfielder David Silva has been named Manchester Citys captain, the Premier League reigning champions coach Pep Guardiola has said.

Silva replaced Vincent Kompany as the team captain after the Belgian joined Anderlecht, Efe news reported.

"David Silva will be our captain," Guardiola said on Friday during a press conference ahead of its Premier League opener against West Ham on Saturday.

"Normally, the captain is the life of the locker room - they know each other; they have fun a lot when they are together. There will be no problem. He will be a good captain," he added.

This will be Silva's last season at City as he revealed his intention to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joined City in 2010 on a transfer from Valencia.

Since then, he became a cornerstone in the City's midfield, collecting 71 goals and 130 assists in 397 he has played with the English club.

His silverware includes four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and four League Cups, as well as a FIFA World Cup and two Euros with Spain.

