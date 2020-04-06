Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola's Mother Dies Due to Coronavirus Aged 82

Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio passed at the age of 82 from coronavirus, Manchester City confirmed on Monday.

The defending Premier League champions took to social media to confirm news.

"The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old," Manchester City wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," City added in their statement.

This comes after just weeks after Guardiola himself donated 920,000 pounds (1 million euros) to provide medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

He also issued a video as part of the club's Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home. Guardiola has also coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, spent most of his playing career with Barca.

Manchester United tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.”

Liverpool tweeted: "Deepest condolences from everybody at Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time."

Arsenal tweeted: “We’re deeply saddened by this heartbreaking news. Sending our love and strength to Pep and his family at this difficult time.”

Tottenham Hotspur tweeted: "Everyone at Spurs sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time."

Newcastle United tweeted: "Our deepest condolences to Pep and his loved ones. You are all in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time."

Spain declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)