FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola's Mother Dies Due to Coronavirus Aged 82

Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pep Guardiola (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Pep Guardiola's mother passed away from coronavirus, just weeks after the Manchester City manager donated 920,000 pounds in the fight against COVID-19.

Ritayan Basu
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Share this:

Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carrio passed at the age of 82 from coronavirus, Manchester City confirmed on Monday.

The defending Premier League champions took to social media to confirm news.

"The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old," Manchester City wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," City added in their statement.



This comes after just weeks after Guardiola himself donated 920,000 pounds (1 million euros) to provide medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

He also issued a video as part of the club's Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home. Guardiola has also coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, spent most of his playing career with Barca.

Manchester United tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.”

Liverpool tweeted: "Deepest condolences from everybody at Liverpool FC. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time."

Arsenal tweeted: “We’re deeply saddened by this heartbreaking news. Sending our love and strength to Pep and his family at this difficult time.”

Tottenham Hotspur tweeted: "Everyone at Spurs sends their deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time."

Newcastle United tweeted: "Our deepest condolences to Pep and his loved ones. You are all in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time."

Spain declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    969,276

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,318,229

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    276,187

     

  • Total DEATHS

    72,766

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres