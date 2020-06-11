Manchester City, Mumbai City FC and Other City Football Group Clubs Come Together For FIFA 2020 Global Esports Challenge

Mumbai City FC and other clubs from the City Football Group (CFG) will come together for the first time to host a Group-wide global EA SPORTS FIFA 20 challenge on Saturday 13 June. The CFG FIFA Challenge will see pro-FIFA players and esports teams alongside footballers from men's and women's teams across the Group take to the virtual pitch to test their skills and entertain fans, the CFG announced On Thursday.

With on-the-pitch action limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, eight clubs – Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Mumbai City FC – will compete in a series of matches and gaming challenges. Fans watching the challenge will also have the opportunity to donate to their club's chosen charity, in support of COVID-19 recovery efforts in their local area.

Mumbai City FC will be represented by 28-year-old midfielder Rowllin Borges, along with three fans. Recently chosen as the Fans' Player of the Season in his very first year with the club, Borges will face off against the fans in the CFG FIFA Challenge.

“World over, all of us have been affected due to this pandemic, some more than the others. In a time when it is best to be confined to your homes, esports as a platform has brought together the world in an unprecedented manner. The global FIFA Challenge is a fantastic initiative by the CFG to help engage fans in Mumbai, in India and all over the world. Moreover, we're happy to be able to extend our support to charities through this one of a kind event”, said Borges.

Fans from Mumbai and India tuning in to the CFG FIFA Challenge on Saturday will be able to make a donation to the Oscar Foundation, a football for development non-profit dedicated to empowering children and youth in low-income communities in India.

HERE'S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Where can I watch it?

- You can watch the challenge at twitch.tv/cfgfifachallenge

What time can I watch it?

- The event kicks off at 2.30 pm IST. Mumbai City FC, represented by Rowllin Borges and three fans, will be live for an hour starting 5.30pm IST.

What is the order of play?

Melbourne City FC (2.30pm IST)

- Pete Saisanas (esports pro) v Connor Metcalfe (men's team)



- Pete Saisanas v Adam + Symon (club ambassadors, former Gogglebox Australia)

Yokohama F. Marinos (3.30pm IST)

- Subaru Mikey (esports pro) v Erik (men's team)



- Subaru Mikey v Keita Endo (men's team)

Sichaun Jiuniu FC (4.30pm IST)

- Sichuan players v Man City esports players



- Xiao Jie vs Wuhan Man City fans

Mumbai City FC (5.30pm IST)

- Regan Raj (fan) v Shannon Nogueira (fan)



- Rowllin Borges (men's team) v Mridul Sharma (fan)

Girona FC (6.30pm IST)

- Dani (esports pro) v Angelito (esports pro)



- Pablo Maffeo v Sergio Agüero (former team mates)

Manchester City (7.30pm IST) – 2 hrs

- Sergio Aguero v Oleksandr Zinchenko (Men's)



- Georgia Stanway v Ellie Roebuck (Women's)



- Shellzz (esports pro) v FaZe Tass (FaZeClan)



- Club legend Joleon Lescott v Ryan Pessoa (esports pro)

Montevideo City Torque (9.30pm IST)

- Andrew Teuten (men's team) vs Joaquin Alonso (fan)



- Andrew Teuten (men's team) vs Valentin Castellanos (now NYCFC, formerly Montevideo)

New York City Football Club (10.30pm IST)

- Chris Holly (esports pro) v Valentin Castellanos (men's team)



- Joe Scally v James Sands (men's team)