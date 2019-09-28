Manchester City Owners Set to Buy ISL's Mumbai City FC: Report

Manchester City is set to finalise a deal with Mumbai City FC to buy the Indian Super League side ahead of the new ISL season.

The City Football Group, who own Manchester City (England), New York City FC (US), Melbourne City (Australia), Club Atletico Torque (Uruguay), Sichuan Jiuniu (China), and hold stakes Girona (Spain) and Yokohama F Marinos (Japan), have held talks with multiple Indian clubs as part of their global reach.

According to a report in the Mirror UK, Mumbai City FC has emerged as the 'preferred choice', with already having had advances talks with the club's CEO Indranil Das Blah.

Mumbai City, which is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, had the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, Nicolas Anelka and Diego Forlan as their marquee players in the past.

Ferran Soriano, City Football Group's chief executive, had earlier in March had accepted their interest to get into the Indian market.

"We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities like India," Soriano had said.

A number of European clubs have come to India over the last few years to set up academies on a franchise basis to establish a foothold in a potentially huge market.

