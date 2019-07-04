Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manchester City Sign Spain International Rodri for Club Record Fee

Manchester City acquired the services of midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manchester City Sign Spain International Rodri for Club Record Fee
Manchester City revealed Rodri's jersey number to be 16. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Manchester City)
Loading...

Manchester: Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Spanish international midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid for a club record fee.

Rodri, 23, officially became a City player a day after the La Liga club revealed the 70-million-euro (£63 million) release clause in his contract had been triggered.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri," said a statement on the club's website.

The value of the release clause eclipses the reported £60 million City paid Leicester for Algeria international Riyad Mahrez last year.

Rodri said: "What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I'm looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

"It's not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It's a style that excites me, as do the club's ambitions."

Rodri's departure will secure a considerable profit for Atletico, who spent around 20 million euros last summer to re-sign the Spaniard from Villarreal afer releasing him from their youth ranks.

He made 47 appearances for Atletico, scoring three goals, as Diego Simeone's men finished above Real Madrid in second in La Liga and won the UEFA Super Cup.

In the Spaniard, City have finally landed their long-term replacement for the influential Fernandinho.

The Brazilian has been a key member of the squad that has won back-to-back Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.

However, he is now 34 and struggled with injuries towards the end of last season.

Rodri's composed style on the ball at the base of the midfield has earned comparisons to Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was handed his debut at the Catalan giants by Guardiola.

"Rodri has proven himself to be a hugely talented, young midfielder, who has all the attributes we are looking for," said City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession.

"He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's team and we are confident he will be a success."

Rodri is City's second signing in two days after activating a buy-back clause of £5.3 million to re-sign Spanish left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram