Manchester City Snub PSG's Offer of Neymar and Bernardo Silva Swap Deal: Report

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar’s alleged transfer move has been a big talking point in the summer transfer window. Neymar’s fate is unknown yet and amid the uncertainty a sensational report regarding his transfer has emerged. It is being understood that Premier League champions Manchester City have rejected an offer from PSG.

A report published by Le Parisien claims that PSG had contacted Manchester City regarding Neymar’s possible transfer. The report further states that the French side wanted to include Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva in the probable swap deal. The Blues turned down the offer to sign Neymar and include the Portuguese footballer in the swap move.

Silva was previously linked with a move to Barcelona but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager to keep him in the squad for the upcoming season.

PSG’s newly appointed manager Christophe Galtier recently talked about Neymar’s future. Galtier called Neymar “one of the best in the world” and expressed his desire to keep the 30-year-old striker in his squad.

“He’s one of the best in the world. What coach wouldn’t want to have him? I’ve a very clear idea of what I’ll expect from him. Of course I want him to stay,” the PSG coach said.

Neymar had renewed his contract at PSG just 12 months back. His annual salary will now reportedly be €43 million without the bonuses. He currently has five years left on his present PSG contract.

Neymar had joined PSG from Barcelona ahead of the 2017-18 season for a world-record transfer of £200 million. He had then signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes-based outfit.

Overall, he has played for PSG 144 times and scored 100 goals. In the recently concluded Ligue 1, he scored 13 goals and scripted six assists as PSG managed to clinch the domestic league title.

Neymar has won four domestic titles for PSG till now but he is yet to win the much-coveted Champions League with the Paris-based side. PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but were outclassed by Bayern Munich.

