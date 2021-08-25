Manchester City to Make One Final Push to Land Harry Kane: Report

Premier League champions Manchester City are still keen on signing Harry Kane, the Tottenham Hotspur striker, and are expected to make one final push to hammer out a deal before the transfer window ends. According to Daily Mail, City are eager to hold discussions with Spurs this week as they try to bring a conclusive resolution to the England international’s transfer saga. Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a switch to Etihad Stadium who will reportedly have to pay in excess of GBP 150 million to wrap the deal.

The report also cited Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who remains confident of keeping the 28-year-old at North London, insisting their top-scorer of each of the last seven seasons was not for sale. City, however, are hopeful that Kane’s desire to complete a switch will help force through the transfer before next Tuesday’s deadline. However, they have also made little progress in their attempts to release a high-profile member of their squad, something that may put a spanner in their efforts to sign Kane.

The defending champions are prepared to shell out more than GBP 120 million, having already smashed the British transfer record earlier this summer with Jack Grealish’s GBP 100 million signing. Kane still has three years left on his contract with Spurs, something only Levy can take a final call on. Besides Kane, multiple reports in the last 24 hours have linked Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo to a possible transfer to the Etihad. The 5-time Ballon D’or has been heavily linked with a move out of Juventus throughout the summer transfer window.

Kane made his first appearance of the season last Sunday, coming off the bench in the closing stages of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. While the skipper made a cameo appearance, teammate Dele Alli was on target as the Spurs beat Wolves 1-0 in their second game of the campaign.

