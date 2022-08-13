CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
1-MIN READ

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 18:25 IST

Manchester

Here you can get all the live streaming details as to when, where, and how you can watch the Premier League clash between Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Manchester City kicked off their title defence on a promising note after clinching a 0-2 away win against West Ham United in their opening English Premier League game. Manchester City will now be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to face Bournemouth in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday. The match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, also claimed a 2-0 victory against Aston Villa in their opening EPL fixture. Scott Parker’s men needed just two minutes in the new season to open the scoring after their Colombian defender Jefferson Lerma scored the first goal of the match. Striker Kieffer Moore found the back of the net in the 80th minute to ensure full three points for his side Bournemouth.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Manchester City and Bournemouth here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Bournemouth (BOU) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will take place on August 13, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Bournemouth (BOU) be played?

The EPL match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Bournemouth (BOU) begin?

The EPL match between Manchester City and Bournemouth will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City (MCI) vs Bournemouth (BOU) EPL match?

Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City (MCI) vs Bournemouth (BOU) EPL match?

Manchester City sv Bournemouth EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City (MCI) vs Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Philip Billing, Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Dominic Solanke

first published:August 13, 2022, 18:00 IST
last updated:August 13, 2022, 18:25 IST