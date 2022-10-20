Manchester City’s aspirations of successfully defending the Premier League title suffered a big blow after they were outclassed by Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal of the match to earn a vital win for his side.

Pep Guardiola’s men, in their next Premier League fixture, will be up against Brighton on Saturday. The match between Manchester City and Brighton will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Second-placed Manchester City have so far secured 23 points from 10 matches in this season’s Premier League.

Brighton, on the other hand, come into the fixture after playing out a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League encounter. With 15 points from 10 matches, Brighton currently find themselves at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Manchester City and Brighton; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Brighton (BHA) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Brighton (BHA) will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Brighton (BHA) will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Brighton (BHA) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) EPL match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) EPL match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton (BHA) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck

