Manchester City vs Copenhagen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City and Copenhagen will face off in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League encounter on October 5. City currently sit at the top of Group G with six points, five clear of their Danish opponents, who picked up a point against Sevilla in their last Champions League match.

Manchester City secured a memorable 6-3 victory against arch-rivals Manchester United last week. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Phil Foden looked in imperious form and registered record-breaking hat-tricks. Pep Guardiola will hope that both of them continue their rich vein of form. Manchester City would want to collect maximum points from their clash against Copenhagen. John Stones is set to miss Wednesday’s match with a hamstring issue, with both Rodri and Walker doubtful.

Although few pundits will bet against Manchester City, Jacob Neestrup’s side will be aiming to cause an upset on Wednesday. It will be a huge challenge for Copenhagen in front of the boisterous crowd at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Copenhagen, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen will be played on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Copenhagen will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Copenhagen Predicted Line-up: Ryan; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Claesson, Falk, Zeca, Stramenic, Daramy; Cornelius

