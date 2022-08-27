Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City and Crystal Palace will lock horns in an exciting encounter on August 27. City’s last match against Newcastle ended in a thrilling draw. Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net to help Manchester City to fight back from 3-1 down and salvage a 3-3 draw. Pep Guardiola and his men would want to put up a better performance on the field against Crystal Palace on Saturday. City would be aiming to win their match against Crystal Palace convincingly and consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Crystal Palace won their previous match against Aston Villa. The Eagles would know that taking on Manchester City is a different ball game altogether. After three matches, Crystal Palace are at the ninth position on the points table. Therefore, they would be looking to produce their best football and climb a few spots in the all-important standings.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be played on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on August 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.



Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Mahrez

Crystal Palace Predicted Line-up: Guaita; Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

