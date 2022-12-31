Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage in India?

Manchester City will host Everton for a riveting encounter in the Premier League on December 31. The Citizens will be the overwhelming favourites against this Everton side. Everton are reeling at the 17th position in the Premier League table. Moreover, Frank Lampard’s side was routed 2-1 by the Wolves in their last match on December 26. Everton have just 14 points from their opening 16 matches of the Premier League, which has left them just one point outside of the relegation zone.

Time is running out for Everton and they are in desperate need of a win. Everton will be aiming to cause an upset against Man City when they travel to Manchester on Saturday. However, it will be easier said than done. The likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden make Man City a formidable side. They are close to unbeatable at home.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Everton, here is all you need to know:

When will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be played on December 31, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Haaland, Foden

Everton Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Maupay, Gray

