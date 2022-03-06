MCI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United:

Manchester City will play host to city rivals Manchester United on Sunday in a blockbuster Premier League encounter at Etihad stadium. Interestingly, the Red Devils have won their previous three games at this venue, but City are expected to down United here and run with three points.

Manchester City sunk Championship strugglers Peterborough 2-0 in the FA Cup in their midweek encounter. However, City’s performance was not up to their standard. Not just this game, but City have not been at their best for quite some time now and it has allowed second-placed Liverpool to minimise the gap at the top.

Ralf Rangnick has been given a fairly affordable start as Man United’s interim manager, in terms of quality of opposition. However, now, he needs to brace himself as his side is set to take on some in-form sides in England’s top flight.

Advertisement

The Red Devils failed in putting up a memorable performance during their recent run, making it difficult to imagine them picking several points in the upcoming week or so.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

MCI vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United.

MCI vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

MCI vs MUN Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, March 6, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Manchester United will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

MCI vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Ronaldo

MCI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Cancelo, Laporte, Varane, Telles

Midfielders: Fernandes, Silva, De Bruyne

Strikers: Sancho, Ronaldo, Sterling

Manchester City vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.