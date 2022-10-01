Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s time for the high-octane Manchester Derby in the English Premier League as two fierce rivals collide on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Both sides have a penchant for victory in the league and will be giving their all to reign supreme in arguably the biggest derby match of the league.

ALSO READ| Guinea Removed as Host of 2025 African Cup of Nations Due to Inadequate Infrastructure

United have not played in the Premier League since defeating Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s team ran riot over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Man City will want to reclaim their deserved top spot with a 10th consecutive home win in all competitions. With their marquee signing Erling Haaland firing on all cylinders, it might be difficult to contain the defending champions.

Meanwhile, United have racked up wins under Erik ten Hag’s reign and will seek to maintain their rich vein of form. A run of three consecutive away wins, backed by three clean sheets seems like a brilliant formula for success for Ten Hag at the Etihad. If their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo decides to stamp his authority on the match, it can be a sheer delight for United fans on the night.

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>